Vanecek will be in goal for Game 1 versus Florida on the road Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Vanecek will get the nod over Ilya Samsonov but his hold on the starting job should be considered tenuous at best. For his part, Vanecek played in 42 games this year in which he posted a 20-12-6 record with four shutouts and a .908 save percentage.