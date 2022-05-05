Vanecek will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Panthers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Vanecek pulled off an improbable Game 1 win Tuesday, stopping 30 of 32 shots to give the Capitals a 1-0 series lead. He'll look to repeat the effort Thursday, though the Panthers have lost just eight games at home all season including Tuesday.
