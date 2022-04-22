Vanecek will guard the road cage during Friday's matchup with the Coyotes, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek wasn't great in his last start Saturday versus Montreal, surrendering four goals on 32 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a favorable road matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging just 2.47 goals per game at home this season, second worst in the NHL.