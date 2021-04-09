Vanecek will guard the road goal during Friday's game versus the Sabres, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Islanders, stopping 38 of 39 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 10th loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's 4-12-4 at home this year.