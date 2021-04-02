Vanecek will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Devils, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Rangers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a New Jersey club that's 4-11-2 at home this year.