Vanecek will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek played well in his last start Thursday against the Penguins, stopping 26 of 28 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll try to secure his ninth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's 2-4-1 at home this year.