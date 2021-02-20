Vanecek will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Penguins and the Sabres while posting an impressive 1.00 GAA and .960 save percentage. He'll try to pick up his eighth win of the season in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.