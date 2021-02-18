Vanecek will get the start for Thursday's home game against the Sabres, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek will hope to build off a solid bounce-back effort after stopping 26 of 27 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Penguins. With the Sabres still missing key players after a long COVID-19 layoff and the Capitals now back up to full strength, the 25-year-old is a worthwhile start in any format.