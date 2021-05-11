Vanecek will get the start at home in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek has struggled recently with Washington missing so many key players from its lineup, posting a 2.61 GAA and .898 save percentage behind a 3-1-1 record in his last five starts. With Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined indefinitely, it's likely that the 25-year-old will get the first crack at the Bruins when the Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Saturday, but Washington could be shorthanded for Tuesday's finale which makes starting the Czech netminder a somewhat risky fantasy proposition.