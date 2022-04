Vanecek will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Canadiens, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Vanecek will get the start after making a relief appearance Thursday versus the Maple Leafs. The 26-year-old has struggled with a 3.97 GAA and an .868 save percentage in his last seven outings, so he could be a risky option for fantasy managers even against a lackluster Canadiens team.