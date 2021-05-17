Vanecek (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't play in Monday's Game 2 against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Craig Anderson got the Game 1 win in relief of Vanecek and is expected to start Monday's game. Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) will both be racing to get healthy ahead of Wednesday's Game 3.