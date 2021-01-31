Vanecek made 40 saves in a 4-3 OT win over Boston on Saturday.

Vanecek still hasn't lost in regulation -- he's 5-0-2 and at this point, he's wrestled the starting gig away from kid sensation, Ilya Samsonov. The Caps have made a huge commitment to the latter, but won't let that get in the way of rolling the hot hand. And that's Vanecek right now. Hope you scored him off the wire while he was still sitting out there.