Vanecek made 27 saves in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday night.

Vanecek allowed three goals in the first period, including two in an 18-second span. But none of them were clean shots -- there was a deflection, redirection and rebound that got past him. Vanecek then shut out the Isles the rest of the way, including a strong third period where the ice tilted heavily toward his end. He is undefeated in regulation and is starting to turn heads with Ilya Samsonov off to a slow start this season. Another couple outings like the ones he's already delivered and Vanecek could start stealing games.