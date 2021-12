Vanecek made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago.

Vanecek hasn't won since Nov. 14 (0-1-2 with 10 goals allowed). Now that Ilya Samsonov's star as started to rise, Vanecek's fantasy value has declined a bit, even though the two men are in almost a straight platoon. Overall, he's 4-3-5 in 13 starts while Samsonov is 9-1-1 in 10 starts. Vanecek is still a solid play in daily formats, but weekly formats are a tough call.