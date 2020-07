Vanecek was added to the Phase 3 training camp roster on Sunday.

Vanecek had a solid sophomore campaign with AHL Hershey, posting a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage behind a 19-10-1 record in 31 starts splitting time with Pheonix Copley. The 24-year-old netminder isn't likely to get postseason action with Braden Holtby, Ilya Samsonov and the aforementioned Copley ahead of him on the depth chart, but owns the quickness and technical skills to compete for a job in the NHL in the near future.