Vanecek gave up three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Vanecek gave up a surprise highlight-reel goal to defenseman Anthony Bitetto sandwiched between a pair of goals by Ryan Strome before New York sealed it with a Pavel Buchnevich empty-netter. This was the second consecutive regulation loss for Vanecek after a 5-0-2 start to his career, so perhaps opponents are starting to figure out the Czech netminder.