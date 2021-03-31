Vanecek set aside 22 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

New York's fifth goal was scored into an empty net. Washington took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Rangers star Artemi Panarin took over in the third, helping set up goals by Kaapo Kaako and Adam Fox before beating Vanecek on a breakaway. The Rangers have had Vanecek's number, beating him three times in four meetings, but he's 13-3-3 against the rest of the East Division this season.