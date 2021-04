Vanecek will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Penguins.

Vanecek wasn't very busy in his last start Tuesday against the Islanders, but he was sharp when he needed to be, stopping all 18 shots he faced en route to his 18th win and second shutout of the season. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.17 goals per game on the road this campaign, seventh in the NHL.