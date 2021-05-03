Vanecek will get the road start Monday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek has been going through a rough patch of late posting a 3.95 GAA and .861 save percentage behind a 1-2-1 record in his last four starts. Given Washington's lack of success against the Rangers this season, the confirmed absence of T.J. Oshie (personal), and the uncertain availability of both Alex Ovechkin (lower body) and John Carlson (lower body), it's fair to wonder if the 25-year-old's recent troubles could continue through Monday's start.