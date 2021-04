Vanecek will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vanecek leads rookie goaltenders with 16 wins, and he's produced a .911 save percentage and a 2.66 GAA over 28 contests.The Bruins are dealing with a few key injuries on the blue line, but they've still managed to win three of the last five games while averaging 3.8 goals.