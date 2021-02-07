Vanecek will draw the home start for Sunday's matchup against the Flyers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The 25-year-old will draw his ninth straight start Sunday, but he'll be taking on Philadelphia for the first time this season. The Czech-born goaltender has been solid this season, going 5-2-2 along with a 2.95 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine appearances. It will be a tough matchup for Vanecek, as the Flyers have averaged 3.25 goals per contest this campaign.