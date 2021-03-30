Vanecek will protect the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Vanecek enters Tuesday's contest with a four-game win streak. He has recorded a .928 save percentage and a 1.99 GAA in that stretch. The Rangers have been up and down lately, but they've won three over their last six contests while averaging 4.2 goals per game.
