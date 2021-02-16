Vanecek will get the start on the road Tuesday against the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek has struggled of late, compiling a 4.22 GAA and .866 save percentage in his last four starts. While the statistics don't inspire confidence, the Capitals have their full lineup again and the 25-year-old might be buoyed by more talent in front of him -- a circumstance he has seldom enjoyed in the last couple of weeks -- so consider starting him even in a tough matchup.