Vanecek will get the road start Wednesday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Vanecek will get the bulk of the starts as long as Ilya Samsonov (coach's decision) remains out of the lineup -- and could get the first crack at manning the cage come playoff time should he play well down the stretch. The 24-year-old is gunning for his 20th win of the season Wednesday and currently sports a 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage behind a 19-9-4 record in 34 starts.