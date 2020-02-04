Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Will ascend to NHL
The Capitals will recall Vanecek from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Ilya Samsonov is currently going through the NHL's concussion protocol after taking a shot up high from Alex Ovechkin during morning skate, so Vanecek may need to step in and back up Braden Holtby against the Kings on Tuesday. The 24-year-old will return to the minors as soon as Samsonov is cleared to play.
More News
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Sent back to minors•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Ascends to top level•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Lands three-year extension•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Back with parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.