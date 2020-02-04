The Capitals will recall Vanecek from AHL Hershey on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Ilya Samsonov is currently going through the NHL's concussion protocol after taking a shot up high from Alex Ovechkin during morning skate, so Vanecek may need to step in and back up Braden Holtby against the Kings on Tuesday. The 24-year-old will return to the minors as soon as Samsonov is cleared to play.