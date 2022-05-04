Vanecek made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 Game 1 win over the Panthers.

At least for one game, Washington was able to hold the vaunted Panthers offense at bay. Vanecek gave up a goal in the first and another in the second but shut the door in the third as the Capitals scored three unanswered goals to take Game 1 on the road. After his strong performance in the series opener, Vanecek will likely retain the starting job over Ilya Samsonov for Thursday's Game 2.