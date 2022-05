Vanecek allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Vanecek couldn't repeat his excellent performance in Game 1, allowing five goals in the first two periods before he was replaced by Ilya Samsonov to start the third. It remains to be seen which goaltender will get the starting nod for Game 3 in Washington. Vanecek posted a 20-12-6 record with a .908 save percentage during the regular season.