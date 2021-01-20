Vanecek made 25 saves Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Vanecek and the Capitals were unable to make 3-1 and 4-2 leads hold up against the potent Penguins. Two of Pittsburgh's goals came on juicy rebounds, including Sidney Crosby's winner. Colton Sceviour also scored on a bad rebound in the first period following a harmless-looking zone entry by Kasperi Kapanen. Vanecek had been rock solid in his first start last Friday, a 2-1 win over Buffalo, and could still remain in the rotation with No. 1 netminder Ilya Samsonov scuffling.