Funk (undisclosed) was activated off non-roster injured reserve and sent to AHL Hershey, the team announced Saturday.

Funk hasn't played yet this season because of the injury. The 22-year-old had two goals and four points in 15 outings with Hershey as well as three goals and nine points in 11 appearances with ECHL South Carolina during the 2024-25 regular season. Funk is likely to spend the remainder of 2025-26 in the minors.