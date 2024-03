Funk, an undrafted free agent, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Funk has spent the 2023-24 campaign with the WHL's Prince George Cougars, racking up an eye-popping 56 goals and 99 points through 58 contests. Look for the 209-pound winger to make the jump to the AHL in 2024-25.