Fucale was promoted from the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.

In a corresponding move, Craig Anderson was assigned to the taxi squad. Vitek Vanecek is expected to start nearly every game until Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocol) returns to the lineup, so Fucale's NHL debut likely isn't in the plans. The 25-year-old spent most of the time in the ECHL last season, recording a .928 save percentage and a 10-8-4 record.