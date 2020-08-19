Fucale was signed to a one-year, two-way deal by the Capitals on Wednesday.

Fucale posted a 2.36 GAA and .928 save percentage behind a 10-8-4 record with ECHL Orlando during the 2019-20 season. Originally a second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 25-year-old is likely to replace the recently retired Parker Milner on the organizational depth chart, and he'll also provide further insurance given the pending free agency of top netminder Braden Holtby. However, with no NHL experience, the Quebec native has yet to establish any meaningful fantasy value.