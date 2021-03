Fucale signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Sunday.

Fucale has enjoyed an excellent start to the AHL season, recording a .942 save percentage and a 5-1-0 record. The 25-year-old netminder is still behind Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek -- who are both younger than Fucale -- on the organizational depth chart, so Fucale likely won't make his NHL debut unless there's an injury.