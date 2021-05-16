site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: capitals-zach-fucale-promoted-from-ahl-hershey | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Capitals' Zach Fucale: Promoted from AHL Hershey
By
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2021
at
12:43 pm ET 1 min read
Fucale was recalled from AHL Hershey on Sunday.
Fucale should provide goaltending depth after Vitek Vanecek suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's Game 1 win. The 25-year-old Fucale is unlikely to dress for Washington barring further injuries in net.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/15/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
03/28/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/19/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read