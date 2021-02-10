site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: capitals-zach-fucale-promoted-to-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Capitals' Zach Fucale: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fucale was promoted to the Capitals' active roster Tuesday, per CBS.
Fucale will likely exchange places with Craig Anderson prior to Washington's next game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read