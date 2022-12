Fucale was recalled from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

Fucale played four games for the Capitals last season, going 1-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .924 save percentage, when both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek were injured. He has spent the 2022-23 season in the AHL, going 10-6-1 with a 2.60 GAA and an .896 save percentage.