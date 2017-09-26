Play

The Capitals waived Sill on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old forward only notched 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 67 games with AHL Hershey last season, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. If Sill goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to Washington's AHL affiliate, where he'll likely spend the entire 2017-18 campaign.

