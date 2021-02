Chara recorded an assist and four hits while logging 18:54 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

The helper gives Chara two goals and four points in his last seven games. The former Norris Trophy-winner's best days may be behind him, but with five points in 14 games -- while seeing an average of 19:52 of ice time --the Capitals have to be very pleased with the returns thus far.