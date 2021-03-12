Chara registered an assist and three hits while logging 17:23 of ice time during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

After failing to find the scoresheet in five straight games, Chara has posted two helpers and a plus-2 rating in his last three contests. The 43-year-old's days as a Norris Trophy contender may be over, but Chara is on his best pace offensively since the 2016-17 season and his steadying presence has enabled Nick Jensen to reach a new level in his development, giving Washington a reliable duo for their third defense pairing.