Chara had a goal on three shots and chipped in with two blocks Monday in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Chara unleashed a quick point shot off a faceoff win to open the scoring 13:26 into the game. The first-year Capital is starting to chip in offensively with his new club, providing two goals and an assist over his last three games after posting just one helper in his first seven. Chara also ranks second on the team with a plus-8 rating.