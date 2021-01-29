Chara scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Not only was it his first goal with the Caps, but it was also his first since Nov. 27, 2019. And it was patented Chara -- he wound up and fired a big slapper from just above the left circle that beat Semyon Varlamov. The big man skated 22:55 on the night, the second most on the Washington blue line. Chara's best is behind him, but even the most hardened Bruins' fan would have smiled watching his pure joy of getting that goal.