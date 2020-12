Chara inked a one-year, $795,000 contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Shortly after Chara announced on social media that he wouldn't be returning the Boston, the Capitals made the move official, bringing in the towering defenseman. It will be the fourth team for the 43-year-old, though he'll no doubt be remembered for the 14 seasons he spent with the Bruins. Given he's not as fleet of foot as he used to be, Chara may have to settle for a spot on the third-pairing.