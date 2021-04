Chara became the fifth defenseman in NHL history to play 1,600 games when he skated 19:42 in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Chara laid three hits, blocked a shot, fired one shot and finished plus-2, but he has gone 17 games without a point. Twelve more games and Chara will tie the great Ray Bourque, but that will need to wait until 2021-22 if he plays. The Caps have just eight regular-season games left.