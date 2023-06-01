Dahlstrom signed a contract with Farjestad BK of the SHL on Thursday.
Dahlstrom sustained a shoulder injury in training camp that cost him six months, so he didn't played in the NHL this season. Over parts of four campaigns, he's logged 12 assists in 67 career games with three clubs. The Swedish defenseman will return to his home country, though at 28 years old, it's possible he could play his way back to North America.
