Gunnarsson (knee) announced Wednesday that he is retiring from professional hockey.

Gunnarsson was limited to just 12 games this season due to a knee injury, which almost certainly factored into his decision to hang up his skates. Over the course of his 12-year career, the blueliner reached the 20-point mark just once back in 2010-11, when he was with Toronto. In all, the 2007 seventh-round pick logged 629 games for the Leafs and Blues, in which he registered 30 goals and 108 assists. Gunnarson added another seven points in 68 playoff appearances and lifted Lord Stanley's Cup back in 2019 with St. Louis.