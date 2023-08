Hagelin announced Wednesday that he will be unable to continue his playing career due to an eye injury.

Hagelin missed the full 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old did manage to log 713 career NHL games though, providing 110 goals and 296 points over his stints with the Rangers, Anaheim, Pittsburgh, LA and Washington. He also had 22 goals and 50 points in 141 career playoff outings and won back-to-back championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.