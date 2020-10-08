Soderberg will land on the free-agent market Friday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Soderberg is coming off his third straight season in which he reached the 35-point mark despite being limited to just 70 outings. Unless the re-signs with the Coyotes, it will be just a one-year stint in the desert for the 33-year-old center. Wherever he winds up, Soderberg figures to slot into a third-line center role and should see minutes on the power play.