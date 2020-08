Camper secured a two-year contract with Leksands IF (SHL).

Camper racked up nine goals and 32 assists in 48 outings for AHL Utica last season. Despite a strong performance, the 32-year-old hasn't logged a game at the NHL level since 2011-12 when he was with the Bruins. Undrafted out of Miami University (Ohio), Camper will likely close out his career overseas.