Per Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Hart (personal) didn't receive a qualifying offer from Philadelphia on Sunday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
On Feb. 28, Hart was charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada event in London, Ontario.
