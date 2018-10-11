Carter Sandlak: Will begin refereeing career
Sandlak will end his playing career in favor of becoming a referee in the ECHL and AHL.
Sandlak went undrafted coming out of the OHL and spent the next four years playing primarily in the ECHL -- although he did log 54 AHL contests. The 25-year-old will look to get to the NHL through a new path as he embarks on a career change.
